Nilkamal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 704.95 crore, up 56.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 704.95 crore in June 2022 up 56.73% from Rs. 449.79 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.75 crore in June 2022 up 790.26% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.26 crore in June 2022 up 105.05% from Rs. 33.29 crore in June 2021.

Nilkamal EPS has increased to Rs. 17.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.94 in June 2021.

Nilkamal shares closed at 1,954.35 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.05% returns over the last 6 months and -24.38% over the last 12 months.