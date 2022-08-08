English
    NESCO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.06 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.06 crore in June 2022 up 41.79% from Rs. 72.68 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.70 crore in June 2022 up 26.78% from Rs. 42.36 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.28 crore in June 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 58.87 crore in June 2021.

    NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.01 in June 2021.

    NESCO shares closed at 583.10 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.45% returns over the last 6 months and -3.27% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.0691.0772.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.0691.0772.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.807.093.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.860.700.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.213.003.43
    Depreciation7.707.966.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.4217.8020.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.7954.5239.27
    Other Income7.7911.9913.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.5866.5152.38
    Interest3.202.521.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax63.3863.9950.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax63.3863.9950.48
    Tax9.6810.478.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.7053.5242.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.7053.5242.36
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates53.7053.5242.36
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.627.606.01
    Diluted EPS7.627.606.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.627.606.01
    Diluted EPS7.627.606.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:22 pm
