Neogem India Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 36.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2018 down 36.51% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 88.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018 up 86.84% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2017.

Neogem India shares closed at 3.99 on February 08, 2019 (BSE)