Neil Industries Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore, down 72.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.05 crore in December 2018 down 72.2% from Rs. 10.96 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2018 up 60.86% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2018 up 52.83% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2017.

Neil Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2017.

Neil Industries shares closed at 19.00 on December 24, 2018 (BSE)