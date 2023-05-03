NDTV Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore, down 35.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for New Delhi Television are:Net Sales at Rs 66.96 crore in March 2023 down 35.49% from Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2023 down 97.56% from Rs. 24.16 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.03 crore in March 2023 down 134.1% from Rs. 35.28 crore in March 2022.
NDTV EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.75 in March 2022.
|NDTV shares closed at 185.70 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -40.61% returns over the last 6 months and -7.10% over the last 12 months.
|New Delhi Television
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|66.96
|105.37
|103.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|66.96
|105.37
|103.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.55
|31.62
|29.66
|Depreciation
|3.00
|4.64
|4.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|53.16
|51.16
|44.93
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.75
|17.95
|24.58
|Other Income
|2.72
|3.37
|6.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.03
|21.32
|30.65
|Interest
|0.56
|0.85
|1.31
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.59
|20.47
|29.34
|Exceptional Items
|11.76
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.83
|20.47
|29.34
|Tax
|-2.44
|5.01
|3.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.39
|15.46
|25.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.39
|15.46
|25.44
|Minority Interest
|1.67
|-2.27
|-1.67
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.31
|-0.28
|0.39
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.59
|12.91
|24.16
|Equity Share Capital
|25.79
|25.79
|25.79
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|2.00
|3.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|2.00
|3.75
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|2.00
|3.75
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|2.00
|3.75
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
