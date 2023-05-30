English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ndr Auto Compon Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 130.26 crore, up 63.65% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ndr Auto Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 130.26 crore in March 2023 up 63.65% from Rs. 79.59 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.50 crore in March 2023 up 111.75% from Rs. 3.54 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.64 crore in March 2023 up 89.97% from Rs. 7.18 crore in March 2022.

    Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 12.62 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.96 in March 2022.

    Ndr Auto Compon shares closed at 809.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.61% returns over the last 6 months and 115.03% over the last 12 months.

    Ndr Auto Components
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations130.26105.7379.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations130.26105.7379.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.4683.5762.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.88-3.770.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.463.622.62
    Depreciation2.982.642.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.6214.858.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.864.823.64
    Other Income2.791.311.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.666.135.10
    Interest0.550.530.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.115.604.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.115.604.73
    Tax2.601.341.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.504.263.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.504.263.54
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.627.165.96
    Diluted EPS12.627.165.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.627.165.96
    Diluted EPS12.627.165.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Ndr Auto Compon #Ndr Auto Components #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm