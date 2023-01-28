Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.73 crore, up 90.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.73 crore in December 2022 up 90.73% from Rs. 55.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 77.45% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 up 71.62% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.

Ndr Auto Compon EPS has increased to Rs. 9.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in December 2021.

