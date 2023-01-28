English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ndr Auto Compon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 105.73 crore, up 90.73% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ndr Auto Components are:

    Net Sales at Rs 105.73 crore in December 2022 up 90.73% from Rs. 55.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.68 crore in December 2022 up 77.45% from Rs. 3.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2022 up 71.62% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.

    Ndr Auto Components
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations105.7393.7655.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations105.7393.7655.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials83.5768.4040.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.770.011.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.623.112.33
    Depreciation2.641.211.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.8513.359.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.827.670.33
    Other Income1.311.152.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.138.823.24
    Interest0.530.440.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.608.383.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.608.383.09
    Tax1.342.250.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.266.132.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.266.132.22
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.422.280.99
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.688.413.20
    Equity Share Capital5.955.955.95
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5614.155.38
    Diluted EPS9.5614.155.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.5614.155.38
    Diluted EPS9.5614.155.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited