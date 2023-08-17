English
    Navneet Education: A long-term pick to play the education makeover

    Marked improvement in core business, though margins subdued; ed-tech investment strategy under review

    Khushboo Rai
    August 17, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST
    Navneet Education

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Healthy revenue visibility in publication segment Margin contraction on higher input cost Indiannica demonstrated impressive growth Revenue loss in stationery due to anti-dumping duty by the US Ed-tech challenges persists; drag profitability Education policy change to stimulate growth Valuation reasonable on positive outlook A prominent player in the field of education, Navneet Education Ltd’s (NEL; CMP: Rs 146; Market Cap: Rs 3,300 crore) posted a healthy performance in a seasonally strong quarter. Although, core businesses saw marked improvement, the company saw a contraction in the consolidated profit after...

