Navneet Education: A long-term pick to play the education makeover

Highlights Healthy revenue visibility in publication segment Margin contraction on higher input cost Indiannica demonstrated impressive growth Revenue loss in stationery due to anti-dumping duty by the US Ed-tech challenges persists; drag profitability Education policy change to stimulate growth Valuation reasonable on positive outlook A prominent player in the field of education, Navneet Education Ltd’s (NEL; CMP: Rs 146; Market Cap: Rs 3,300 crore) posted a healthy performance in a seasonally strong quarter. Although, core businesses saw marked improvement, the company saw a contraction in the consolidated profit after...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | India: Young, restless, and hopeful
Aug 11, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A deep dive into the equity market outlook, can India push the learning curve u...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The road to 2047
Aug 12, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST
According to an RBI study, we need to grow real GDP by 7.6 percent per annum to be a developed economy. And that target is eminent...Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers