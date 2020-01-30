Nava Bharat Ven Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 543.34 crore, down 33.62% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nava Bharat Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 543.34 crore in December 2019 down 33.62% from Rs. 818.57 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.03 crore in December 2019 down 57.75% from Rs. 104.20 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.37 crore in December 2019 down 44.03% from Rs. 402.66 crore in December 2018.

Nava Bharat Ven EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in December 2019 from Rs. 6.28 in December 2018.

Nava Bharat Ven shares closed at 73.85 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -21.48% returns over the last 6 months and -32.15% over the last 12 months.