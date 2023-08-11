National Plasti Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.12 crore, down 9.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.12 crore in June 2023 down 9.29% from Rs. 21.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 39.1% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 5.59% from Rs. 1.61 crore in June 2022.

National Plasti EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

National Plasti shares closed at 64.31 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.85% returns over the last 6 months and 40.26% over the last 12 months.