Narmada Gelatin Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 34.25 crore, up 10.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.25 crore in June 2019 up 10.02% from Rs. 31.13 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.66 crore in June 2019 up 183.72% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.76 crore in June 2019 up 176.92% from Rs. 2.08 crore in June 2018.

Narmada Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.05 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.20 in June 2018.

Narmada Gelatin shares closed at 147.30 on August 05, 2019 (BSE) and has given 28.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.17% over the last 12 months.