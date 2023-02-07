Muthoot Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,659.82 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,659.82 crore in December 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 2,868.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 901.65 crore in December 2022 down 12.36% from Rs. 1,028.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.63 crore in December 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 2,344.91 crore in December 2021.

Muthoot Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 25.64 in December 2021.

