    Muthoot Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,659.82 crore, down 7.27% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Muthoot Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,659.82 crore in December 2022 down 7.27% from Rs. 2,868.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 901.65 crore in December 2022 down 12.36% from Rs. 1,028.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,135.63 crore in December 2022 down 8.92% from Rs. 2,344.91 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,659.822,497.732,868.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,659.822,497.732,868.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost277.13269.47254.58
    Depreciation14.7513.5413.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies55.68-12.7588.93
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses198.65169.20183.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,113.602,058.272,327.41
    Other Income7.285.853.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,120.882,064.122,330.97
    Interest914.13902.69953.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,206.761,161.431,377.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,206.761,161.431,377.67
    Tax305.11294.22348.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities901.65867.211,028.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period901.65867.211,028.86
    Equity Share Capital401.44401.44401.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4621.6125.64
    Diluted EPS22.4621.6125.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4621.6125.64
    Diluted EPS22.4621.6125.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited