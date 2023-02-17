English
    Mufin Green Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore, up 524.39% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mufin Green Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore in December 2022 up 524.39% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2022 up 281.98% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 up 192.31% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

    Mufin Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

    Mufin Green shares closed at 262.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.22% returns over the last 6 months and 330.41% over the last 12 months.

    Mufin Green Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.666.591.71
    Other Operating Income--0.000.00
    Total Income From Operations10.666.591.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.871.720.02
    Depreciation0.450.450.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.530.41-0.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.720.950.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.083.061.55
    Other Income0.030.100.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.113.161.56
    Interest1.170.390.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.942.771.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.942.771.56
    Tax0.650.740.96
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.292.020.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.292.020.60
    Equity Share Capital5.035.034.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.930.28
    Diluted EPS0.920.930.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.930.28
    Diluted EPS0.920.930.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:11 pm