Mufin Green Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore, up 524.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.66 crore in December 2022 up 524.39% from Rs. 1.71 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in December 2022 up 281.98% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.56 crore in December 2022 up 192.31% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

Mufin Green EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

Mufin Green shares closed at 262.55 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 72.22% returns over the last 6 months and 330.41% over the last 12 months.