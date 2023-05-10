MRO-TEK Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 52.35% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 31.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 56.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.