MRO-TEK Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 52.35% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 31.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 56.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.08
|9.06
|6.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.08
|9.06
|6.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.84
|2.75
|5.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.04
|0.32
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|0.17
|-2.27
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.21
|1.58
|Depreciation
|0.58
|0.58
|0.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.14
|1.57
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.51
|2.46
|-0.55
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.35
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|2.81
|-0.02
|Interest
|1.93
|1.89
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.03
|0.92
|-1.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.03
|0.92
|-1.46
|Tax
|-1.34
|0.98
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|-0.06
|-1.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|-0.06
|-1.45
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|56.52
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.37
|-0.03
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited