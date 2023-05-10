MRO-TEK Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore, up 25.39% Y-o-Y

English
    May 10, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.08 crore in March 2023 up 25.39% from Rs. 6.45 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 52.35% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 down 31.43% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

    MRO-TEK shares closed at 56.50 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -12.27% returns over the last 6 months and -0.53% over the last 12 months.

    MRO-TEK Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.089.066.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.089.066.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.842.755.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.040.32--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.810.17-2.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.211.58
    Depreciation0.580.580.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.141.571.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.512.46-0.55
    Other Income0.410.350.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.102.81-0.02
    Interest1.931.891.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.030.92-1.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.030.92-1.46
    Tax-1.340.980.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.69-0.06-1.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.69-0.06-1.45
    Equity Share Capital9.349.349.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves56.52----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.03-0.78
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.03-0.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.37-0.03-0.78
    Diluted EPS-0.37-0.03-0.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 09:11 am