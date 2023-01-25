English
    MRO-TEK Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 10:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in December 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 96.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 346.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

    MRO-TEK Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.067.198.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.067.198.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.751.545.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.321.53--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.170.24-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.211.171.65
    Depreciation0.580.710.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.573.550.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.46-1.55-0.22
    Other Income0.350.970.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.81-0.580.03
    Interest1.891.701.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.92-2.28-1.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.92-2.28-1.50
    Tax0.98-0.560.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.06-1.72-1.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.06-1.72-1.73
    Equity Share Capital9.349.349.34
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.92-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.92-0.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.92-0.92
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.92-0.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited