MRO-TEK Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore, up 5.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.06 crore in December 2022 up 5.86% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 96.62% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.39 crore in December 2022 up 346.05% from Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2021.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 61.90 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.57% returns over the last 6 months and 5.09% over the last 12 months.