Motherson Sumi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,971.91 crore, up 11.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16,971.91 crore in March 2021 up 11.96% from Rs. 15,159.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 713.62 crore in March 2021 up 289.15% from Rs. 183.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,783.85 crore in March 2021 up 26.81% from Rs. 1,406.70 crore in March 2020.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 269.10 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.65% returns over the last 6 months and 163.95% over the last 12 months.