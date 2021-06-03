MARKET NEWS

Motherson Sumi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 16,971.91 crore, up 11.96% Y-o-Y

June 03, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Motherson Sumi Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 16,971.91 crore in March 2021 up 11.96% from Rs. 15,159.05 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 713.62 crore in March 2021 up 289.15% from Rs. 183.38 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,783.85 crore in March 2021 up 26.81% from Rs. 1,406.70 crore in March 2020.

Motherson Sumi EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in March 2020.

Motherson Sumi shares closed at 269.10 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 75.65% returns over the last 6 months and 163.95% over the last 12 months.

Motherson Sumi Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations16,836.0916,992.1214,870.32
Other Operating Income135.82100.32288.73
Total Income From Operations16,971.9117,092.4415,159.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials9,862.479,685.558,134.02
Purchase of Traded Goods-261.84104.88175.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.03-100.77131.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3,949.423,847.743,802.80
Depreciation756.79735.30792.66
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,730.591,759.501,523.54
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax965.511,060.24598.91
Other Income61.5565.1915.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,027.061,125.43614.04
Interest136.49137.98138.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax890.57987.45475.85
Exceptional Items-0.20-2.48--
P/L Before Tax890.37984.97475.85
Tax65.64-109.22331.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities824.731,094.19144.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items170.16140.48--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period994.891,234.67144.40
Minority Interest-305.07-469.9347.72
Share Of P/L Of Associates23.8033.64-8.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates713.62798.38183.38
Equity Share Capital315.79315.79315.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.262.530.58
Diluted EPS2.262.530.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.262.530.58
Diluted EPS2.262.530.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Motherson Sumi #Motherson Sumi Systems #Results
first published: Jun 3, 2021 09:00 am

