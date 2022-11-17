English
    MOTHERSON Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,810.74 crore, up 41.59% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Samvardhana Motherson International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,810.74 crore in September 2022 up 41.59% from Rs. 1,278.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 213.91 crore in September 2022 down 43.37% from Rs. 377.70 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 351.29 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 351.32 crore in September 2021.

    MOTHERSON EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in September 2021.

    MOTHERSON shares closed at 72.15 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.48% returns over the last 6 months and -55.70% over the last 12 months.

    Samvardhana Motherson International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,797.421,608.701,278.89
    Other Operating Income13.329.53--
    Total Income From Operations1,810.741,618.231,278.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,154.481,048.19854.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.6033.1920.64
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.67-6.95-47.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost194.79180.02151.94
    Depreciation56.2155.7449.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses234.02219.75170.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax150.3188.2978.93
    Other Income144.7786.67222.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax295.08174.96301.46
    Interest21.7629.7827.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax273.32145.18274.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax273.32145.18274.10
    Tax59.4125.1829.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities213.91120.00244.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----133.51
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period213.91120.00377.70
    Equity Share Capital451.76451.76315.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.310.271.20
    Diluted EPS0.310.271.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.470.271.20
    Diluted EPS0.310.271.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 11:00 pm