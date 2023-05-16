English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Morepen Lab Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 363.69 crore, down 1.25% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Morepen Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 363.69 crore in March 2023 down 1.25% from Rs. 368.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.24 crore in March 2023 down 33.13% from Rs. 12.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.68 crore in March 2023 down 14.51% from Rs. 21.85 crore in March 2022.

    Morepen Lab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.27 in March 2022.

    Morepen Lab shares closed at 27.05 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.23% returns over the last 6 months and -33.13% over the last 12 months.

    Morepen Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations363.69348.47368.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations363.69348.47368.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.04192.98196.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods58.6925.9661.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.3311.78-16.52
    Power & Fuel7.53--5.41
    Employees Cost42.4837.5646.22
    Depreciation6.987.196.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----27.69
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.7259.6728.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.5813.3311.79
    Other Income3.121.223.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7014.5514.97
    Interest0.560.550.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.1414.0014.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.1414.0014.18
    Tax2.905.011.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.248.9912.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.248.9912.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.000.00
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates8.248.9912.32
    Equity Share Capital102.23102.2395.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.150.27
    Diluted EPS0.160.160.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.150.27
    Diluted EPS0.160.160.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Morepen Lab #Morepen Laboratories #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 10:37 pm