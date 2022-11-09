Morarjee Text Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore, down 10.56% Y-o-Y
November 09, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Morarjee Textiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.99 crore in September 2022 down 10.56% from Rs. 58.13 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.57 crore in September 2022 down 52.63% from Rs. 25.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2022 down 394.78% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2021.
Morarjee Text shares closed at 21.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -11.76% returns over the last 6 months and 11.41% over the last 12 months.
|Morarjee Textiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.99
|44.51
|58.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.99
|44.51
|58.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.37
|15.84
|19.66
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.73
|11.95
|7.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.12
|6.81
|6.99
|Depreciation
|5.64
|5.66
|5.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.43
|24.94
|26.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.30
|-20.69
|-8.38
|Other Income
|0.34
|0.31
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.96
|-20.38
|-8.26
|Interest
|20.61
|20.10
|17.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-38.57
|-40.48
|-25.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-38.57
|-40.48
|-25.27
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.57
|-40.48
|-25.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.57
|-40.48
|-25.27
|Equity Share Capital
|25.43
|25.43
|25.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.62
|-11.14
|-6.96
|Diluted EPS
|-10.62
|-11.14
|-6.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.62
|-11.14
|-6.96
|Diluted EPS
|-10.62
|-11.14
|-6.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited