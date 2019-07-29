Monnet Ispat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 777.09 crore, up 79.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 777.09 crore in June 2019 up 79.45% from Rs. 433.05 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.24 crore in June 2019 up 65.3% from Rs. 389.74 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2019 down 173.32% from Rs. 26.95 crore in June 2018.
Monnet Ispat shares closed at 17.20 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.64% returns over the last 6 months and 38.15% over the last 12 months.
|Monnet Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|775.55
|530.56
|432.21
|Other Operating Income
|1.54
|2.26
|0.84
|Total Income From Operations
|777.09
|532.82
|433.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|674.17
|580.27
|379.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-129.13
|-165.90
|-17.97
|Power & Fuel
|117.65
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.49
|29.20
|25.08
|Depreciation
|53.49
|50.92
|87.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.17
|131.37
|30.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-78.75
|-93.04
|-71.55
|Other Income
|5.50
|7.34
|10.93
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.25
|-85.70
|-60.62
|Interest
|61.99
|53.34
|329.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-135.24
|-139.04
|-389.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|4.89
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-135.24
|-134.15
|-389.74
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-135.24
|-134.15
|-389.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-135.24
|-134.15
|-389.74
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|200.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-3.52
|-19.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-3.52
|-19.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.88
|-3.52
|-19.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.88
|-3.52
|-19.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited