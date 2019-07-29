Monnet Ispat Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 777.09 crore, up 79.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:

Net Sales at Rs 777.09 crore in June 2019 up 79.45% from Rs. 433.05 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 135.24 crore in June 2019 up 65.3% from Rs. 389.74 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.76 crore in June 2019 down 173.32% from Rs. 26.95 crore in June 2018.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 17.20 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -53.64% returns over the last 6 months and 38.15% over the last 12 months.