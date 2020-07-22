Monnet Ispat Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 594.57 crore, down 23.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 594.57 crore in June 2020 down 23.49% from Rs. 777.09 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 154.13 crore in June 2020 down 13.37% from Rs. 135.95 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 32.24 crore in June 2020 down 60.8% from Rs. 20.05 crore in June 2019.
Monnet Ispat shares closed at 14.50 on July 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.69% returns over the last 6 months and -18.77% over the last 12 months.
|Monnet Ispat
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|590.43
|613.75
|775.55
|Other Operating Income
|4.14
|3.56
|1.54
|Total Income From Operations
|594.57
|617.31
|777.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|493.21
|589.84
|674.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-33.76
|-147.98
|-129.13
|Power & Fuel
|62.54
|67.66
|117.65
|Employees Cost
|28.35
|25.56
|33.60
|Depreciation
|55.55
|57.36
|53.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.58
|76.83
|106.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-90.90
|-51.96
|-79.46
|Other Income
|3.11
|12.94
|5.50
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-87.79
|-39.02
|-73.96
|Interest
|66.34
|65.46
|61.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-154.13
|-104.48
|-135.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-154.13
|-104.48
|-135.95
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-154.13
|-104.48
|-135.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-154.13
|-104.48
|-135.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-154.13
|-104.48
|-135.95
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|469.55
|469.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.28
|-2.23
|-2.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.28
|-2.23
|-2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.28
|-2.23
|-2.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.28
|-2.23
|-2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 09:31 am