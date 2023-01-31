Mold Tek Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.47 crore, up 67.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.47 crore in December 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2022 up 459.13% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in December 2022 up 302.99% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

Mold Tek Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.

