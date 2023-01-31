English
    Mold Tek Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 36.47 crore, up 67.3% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 12:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mold Tek Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.47 crore in December 2022 up 67.3% from Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.14 crore in December 2022 up 459.13% from Rs. 1.63 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in December 2022 up 302.99% from Rs. 3.35 crore in December 2021.

    Mold Tek Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.4731.6121.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.4731.6121.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.4518.6015.86
    Depreciation1.181.191.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.922.953.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.928.871.46
    Other Income0.400.320.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.329.192.32
    Interest0.130.140.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.199.052.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.199.052.24
    Tax3.052.260.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.146.791.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.146.791.63
    Equity Share Capital5.655.655.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.400.58
    Diluted EPS3.172.350.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.242.400.58
    Diluted EPS3.172.350.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited