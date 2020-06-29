Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 166.18 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 166.18 crore in March 2020 up 6.61% from Rs. 155.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2020 down 179.83% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020 down 131.02% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2019.

Mirc Electronic shares closed at 8.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -49.85% over the last 12 months.