Mirc Electronic Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 166.18 crore, up 6.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mirc Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 166.18 crore in March 2020 up 6.61% from Rs. 155.88 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.66 crore in March 2020 down 179.83% from Rs. 2.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2020 down 131.02% from Rs. 4.90 crore in March 2019.
Mirc Electronic shares closed at 8.50 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 25.93% returns over the last 6 months and -49.85% over the last 12 months.
|Mirc Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.18
|146.31
|155.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.18
|146.31
|155.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.79
|56.70
|18.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|132.48
|67.53
|72.45
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-81.31
|-15.06
|31.94
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.19
|15.38
|15.10
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.63
|1.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.59
|15.27
|13.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.13
|4.86
|2.00
|Other Income
|1.04
|0.49
|1.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.09
|5.35
|3.20
|Interest
|3.57
|3.28
|3.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.66
|2.07
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.78
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.66
|2.07
|-2.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.66
|2.07
|-2.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.66
|2.07
|-2.38
|Equity Share Capital
|23.10
|23.10
|23.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.09
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.09
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.29
|0.09
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.29
|0.09
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 10:35 am