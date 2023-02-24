Minolta Finance Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 47.67% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

Minolta Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2021.

Minolta Finance shares closed at 8.70 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 132.00% returns over the last 6 months and 107.14% over the last 12 months.