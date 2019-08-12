Minda Finance Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2019 up 10.01% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 99.49% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2019 down 100% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2018.

Minda Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.13 in June 2018.

Minda Finance shares closed at 16.35 on February 19, 2018 (BSE)