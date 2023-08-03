English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Minda Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 880.45 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Minda Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 880.45 crore in June 2023 up 6.09% from Rs. 829.89 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.84 crore in June 2023 down 14.25% from Rs. 40.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.84 crore in June 2023 up 6.57% from Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022.

    Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2022.

    Minda Corp shares closed at 292.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.87% returns over the last 6 months and 23.51% over the last 12 months.

    Minda Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations880.45884.88829.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations880.45884.88829.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials525.15519.90500.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.6339.3541.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.92-8.85-8.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.10143.41125.14
    Depreciation31.8731.2724.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.48101.6386.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.1458.1759.16
    Other Income1.8329.083.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.9787.2562.22
    Interest14.1911.587.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax46.7875.6754.51
    Exceptional Items---25.00--
    P/L Before Tax46.7850.6754.51
    Tax11.94-60.1113.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.84110.7840.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.84110.7840.63
    Equity Share Capital47.8247.8247.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.464.631.70
    Diluted EPS1.464.631.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.464.631.70
    Diluted EPS1.464.631.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Minda Corp #Minda Corporation #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!