Minda Corp Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 880.45 crore, up 6.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 880.45 crore in June 2023 up 6.09% from Rs. 829.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.84 crore in June 2023 down 14.25% from Rs. 40.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 92.84 crore in June 2023 up 6.57% from Rs. 87.12 crore in June 2022.

Minda Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.70 in June 2022.

Minda Corp shares closed at 292.40 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.87% returns over the last 6 months and 23.51% over the last 12 months.