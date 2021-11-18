Metroglobal Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.67 crore, down 65.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.67 crore in September 2021 down 65.08% from Rs. 99.28 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.03 crore in September 2021 up 88.35% from Rs. 2.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.25 crore in September 2021 up 90.22% from Rs. 2.76 crore in September 2020.

Metroglobal EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.27 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.76 in September 2020.

Metroglobal shares closed at 78.00 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.31% returns over the last 6 months and 70.87% over the last 12 months.