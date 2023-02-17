MEP Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 98.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 239.68 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.34 crore in December 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2022 down 125.91% from Rs. 152.41 crore in December 2021.
MEP Infra shares closed at 15.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.
|MEP Infrastructure Developers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.49
|81.09
|239.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.49
|81.09
|239.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|18.57
|67.09
|56.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.66
|6.59
|11.58
|Depreciation
|2.08
|19.49
|62.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.52
|19.41
|22.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.34
|-31.49
|86.45
|Other Income
|5.77
|3.13
|3.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.57
|-28.35
|89.72
|Interest
|14.93
|19.48
|68.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-56.50
|-47.83
|21.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.50
|-47.83
|21.09
|Tax
|-0.26
|0.35
|13.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-56.24
|-48.18
|7.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|8.76
|9.50
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-47.48
|-38.69
|7.72
|Minority Interest
|2.46
|0.26
|0.56
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.31
|-6.68
|-20.47
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-49.34
|-45.10
|-12.19
|Equity Share Capital
|183.45
|183.45
|183.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.82
|-2.47
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.82
|-2.47
|-0.69
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.82
|-2.47
|-0.69
|Diluted EPS
|-2.82
|-2.47
|-0.69
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited