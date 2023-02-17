MEP Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 98.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 239.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.34 crore in December 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2022 down 125.91% from Rs. 152.41 crore in December 2021.

MEP Infra shares closed at 15.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.