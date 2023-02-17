English
    MEP Infra Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 98.96% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MEP Infrastructure Developers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2022 down 98.96% from Rs. 239.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.34 crore in December 2022 down 304.9% from Rs. 12.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2022 down 125.91% from Rs. 152.41 crore in December 2021.

    MEP Infra shares closed at 15.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.15% over the last 12 months.

    MEP Infrastructure Developers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.4981.09239.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.4981.09239.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials18.5767.0956.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.666.5911.58
    Depreciation2.0819.4962.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5219.4122.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.34-31.4986.45
    Other Income5.773.133.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.57-28.3589.72
    Interest14.9319.4868.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-56.50-47.8321.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-56.50-47.8321.09
    Tax-0.260.3513.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-56.24-48.187.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items8.769.50--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-47.48-38.697.72
    Minority Interest2.460.260.56
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-4.31-6.68-20.47
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-49.34-45.10-12.19
    Equity Share Capital183.45183.45183.45
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.82-2.47-0.69
    Diluted EPS-2.82-2.47-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.82-2.47-0.69
    Diluted EPS-2.82-2.47-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 10:33 am