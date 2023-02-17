Mcleod Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 388.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.79 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 43.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2022 down 259.91% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

Mcleod shares closed at 18.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.89% returns over the last 6 months and -28.99% over the last 12 months.