    Mcleod Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore, up 25.68% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Mcleod Russel (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 488.59 crore in December 2022 up 25.68% from Rs. 388.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 70.79 crore in December 2022 down 62.44% from Rs. 43.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.17 crore in December 2022 down 259.91% from Rs. 15.74 crore in December 2021.

    Mcleod shares closed at 18.25 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.89% returns over the last 6 months and -28.99% over the last 12 months.

    Mcleod Russel (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations488.59425.06388.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations488.59425.06388.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.4535.3348.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.407.87-0.74
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks184.09-174.3341.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost177.37204.61159.93
    Depreciation18.2717.5019.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses127.77134.96129.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-46.76199.12-8.63
    Other Income3.321.654.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.44200.77-3.64
    Interest40.3745.4445.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-83.81155.33-49.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-83.81155.33-49.60
    Tax-13.0224.57-6.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-70.79130.76-43.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-70.79130.76-43.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-70.79130.76-43.58
    Equity Share Capital52.2352.2352.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.7812.52-4.17
    Diluted EPS-6.7812.52-4.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.7812.52-4.17
    Diluted EPS-6.7812.52-4.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

