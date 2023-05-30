MBL Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore, up 73.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore in March 2023 up 73.27% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 87.2% from Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2023 up 39.1% from Rs. 11.15 crore in March 2022.

MBL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

MBL Infra shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.