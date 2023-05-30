English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    MBL Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore, up 73.27% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.80 crore in March 2023 up 73.27% from Rs. 14.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in March 2023 down 87.2% from Rs. 17.50 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.79 crore in March 2023 up 39.1% from Rs. 11.15 crore in March 2022.

    MBL Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.66 in March 2022.

    MBL Infra shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.

    MBL Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.8021.0914.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.8021.0914.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.354.109.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.471.432.17
    Depreciation1.791.505.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.8222.4632.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-80.63-8.40-34.68
    Other Income72.0519.3617.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.5810.96-16.74
    Interest0.690.670.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.2710.29-17.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.2710.29-17.06
    Tax-11.519.18-34.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.241.1117.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.241.1117.50
    Equity Share Capital104.75104.75104.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.111.66
    Diluted EPS0.210.111.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.210.111.66
    Diluted EPS0.210.111.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #MBL Infra #MBL Infrastructure #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 12:44 pm