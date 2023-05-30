English
    MBL Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore in March 2023 up 22.78% from Rs. 35.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2023 up 63.25% from Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2023 up 164.09% from Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2022.

    MBL Infra shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.

    MBL Infrastructure
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.1239.4635.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.1239.4635.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.364.149.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.092.953.78
    Depreciation19.8718.3420.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.3729.1159.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-85.57-15.08-58.08
    Other Income76.9621.3920.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.616.31-37.94
    Interest7.968.098.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-16.57-1.78-46.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-16.57-1.78-46.90
    Tax-11.559.21-33.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.02-10.99-13.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.02-10.99-13.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.02-10.99-13.66
    Equity Share Capital104.75104.75104.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-1.05-1.31
    Diluted EPS-0.48-1.05-1.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.48-1.05-1.31
    Diluted EPS-0.48-1.05-1.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

