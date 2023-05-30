MBL Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore in March 2023 up 22.78% from Rs. 35.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2023 up 63.25% from Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2023 up 164.09% from Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2022.

MBL Infra shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.