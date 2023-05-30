MBL Infra Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore, up 22.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for MBL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.12 crore in March 2023 up 22.78% from Rs. 35.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.02 crore in March 2023 up 63.25% from Rs. 13.66 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.26 crore in March 2023 up 164.09% from Rs. 17.57 crore in March 2022.
MBL Infra shares closed at 24.00 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.68% returns over the last 6 months and 12.94% over the last 12 months.
|MBL Infrastructure
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.12
|39.46
|35.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.12
|39.46
|35.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.36
|4.14
|9.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.09
|2.95
|3.78
|Depreciation
|19.87
|18.34
|20.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|102.37
|29.11
|59.35
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-85.57
|-15.08
|-58.08
|Other Income
|76.96
|21.39
|20.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.61
|6.31
|-37.94
|Interest
|7.96
|8.09
|8.96
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.57
|-1.78
|-46.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.57
|-1.78
|-46.90
|Tax
|-11.55
|9.21
|-33.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.02
|-10.99
|-13.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.02
|-10.99
|-13.66
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.02
|-10.99
|-13.66
|Equity Share Capital
|104.75
|104.75
|104.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-1.05
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-1.05
|-1.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-1.05
|-1.31
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-1.05
|-1.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited