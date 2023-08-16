English
    Maximus Interna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 22.03% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maximus International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 22.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 321.06% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    Maximus Interna shares closed at 14.85 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.

    Maximus International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.190.650.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.190.650.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.330.590.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.18-0.01-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.110.09
    Depreciation0.070.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.240.140.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-0.24-0.24
    Other Income0.250.180.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.060.15
    Interest0.090.080.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.23-0.140.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.23-0.140.13
    Tax-0.01-0.020.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.21-0.120.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.21-0.120.10
    Equity Share Capital12.5712.5712.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.08
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.02-0.010.08
    Diluted EPS-0.02-0.010.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

