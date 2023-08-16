Maximus Interna Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, down 22.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2023 down 22.03% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2023 down 321.06% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 down 133.33% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

Maximus Interna shares closed at 14.85 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -11.08% returns over the last 6 months and -30.38% over the last 12 months.