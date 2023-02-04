English
    Max Ventures an Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore, down 23.41% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Max Ventures and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.28 crore in December 2022 down 23.41% from Rs. 38.22 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.02 crore in December 2022 down 87.72% from Rs. 32.69 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.44 crore in December 2022 up 8.65% from Rs. 12.37 crore in December 2021.

    Max Ventures and Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.2827.4438.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.2827.4438.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.512.062.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--3.9513.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.194.533.31
    Depreciation3.453.863.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.498.588.39
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.634.467.11
    Other Income6.365.931.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.9910.398.57
    Interest4.535.454.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.454.944.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.454.944.37
    Tax1.581.301.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.883.653.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----58.29
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.883.6561.32
    Minority Interest0.14-0.22-28.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.023.4332.69
    Equity Share Capital147.20147.09146.86
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.342.23
    Diluted EPS0.270.332.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.270.342.23
    Diluted EPS0.270.332.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
