Marg Techno Pro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore, down 15.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.40 crore in September 2022 down 15.74% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 81.44% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 27.91% from Rs. 0.86 crore in September 2021.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.29 in September 2021.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 10.41 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.05% returns over the last 6 months and 6.12% over the last 12 months.