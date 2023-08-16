Marg Techno Pro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore, down 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.17 crore in June 2023 down 0.75% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 down 34.37% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 down 18.46% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

Marg Techno Pro EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

Marg Techno Pro shares closed at 18.62 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 74.84% returns over the last 6 months and 90.19% over the last 12 months.