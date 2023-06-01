Manjeera Const Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in March 2023 down 47.56% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 30.1% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 75.3% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.74% over the last 12 months.
|Manjeera Constructions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.21
|2.66
|17.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.21
|2.66
|17.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.20
|4.10
|16.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.31
|0.34
|0.30
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.55
|0.23
|-0.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.30
|-2.09
|0.82
|Other Income
|3.44
|4.74
|3.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.14
|2.65
|4.81
|Interest
|1.33
|2.08
|4.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.57
|0.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.57
|0.38
|Tax
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.48
|-0.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.48
|-0.17
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.39
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.39
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.39
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.39
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited