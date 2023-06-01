Manjeera Const Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in March 2023 down 47.56% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 30.1% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 75.3% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.74% over the last 12 months.