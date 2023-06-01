English
    Manjeera Const Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore, down 47.56% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 01:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.21 crore in March 2023 down 47.56% from Rs. 17.56 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 30.1% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2023 down 75.3% from Rs. 4.94 crore in March 2022.

    Manjeera Const shares closed at 32.35 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.37% returns over the last 6 months and 39.74% over the last 12 months.

    Manjeera Constructions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.212.6617.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.212.6617.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.204.1016.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost-0.310.340.30
    Depreciation0.080.080.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.550.23-0.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.30-2.090.82
    Other Income3.444.743.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.142.654.81
    Interest1.332.084.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.190.570.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.190.570.38
    Tax-0.070.090.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.48-0.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.48-0.17
    Equity Share Capital12.5112.5112.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.39-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.090.39-0.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.090.39-0.14
    Diluted EPS-0.090.39-0.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Jun 1, 2023