Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore, up 67.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore in December 2021 up 67.56% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021 down 56.3% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021 down 40% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2020.

Manjeera Const shares closed at 28.10 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)