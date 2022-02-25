Manjeera Const Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore, up 67.56% Y-o-Y
February 25, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Manjeera Constructions are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.14 crore in December 2021 up 67.56% from Rs. 20.37 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2021 down 56.3% from Rs. 5.76 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2021 down 40% from Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2020.
Manjeera Const shares closed at 28.10 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Manjeera Constructions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.14
|18.60
|20.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.14
|18.60
|20.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|7.73
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|7.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.88
|0.81
|0.83
|Depreciation
|1.51
|1.54
|1.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.33
|7.07
|5.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.42
|1.45
|5.08
|Other Income
|1.22
|0.19
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.63
|1.64
|5.37
|Interest
|11.04
|12.78
|12.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.40
|-11.14
|-7.33
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.40
|-11.14
|-7.33
|Tax
|0.60
|0.33
|-1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.00
|-11.47
|-5.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.00
|-11.47
|-5.76
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.00
|-11.47
|-5.76
|Equity Share Capital
|12.51
|12.51
|12.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|-9.17
|-4.57
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|-9.17
|-4.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.20
|-9.17
|-4.57
|Diluted EPS
|-7.20
|-9.17
|-4.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
