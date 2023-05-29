English
    Mangalam Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 459.33 crore, up 1.71% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 459.33 crore in March 2023 up 1.71% from Rs. 451.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.61 crore in March 2023 down 10.67% from Rs. 17.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.17 crore in March 2023 down 19.06% from Rs. 63.22 crore in March 2022.

    Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.36 in March 2022.

    Mangalam Cement shares closed at 294.50 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.69% returns over the last 6 months and -7.00% over the last 12 months.

    Mangalam Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations459.33429.20451.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations459.33429.20451.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.8482.9679.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-23.1320.347.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.8228.3932.54
    Depreciation16.6318.4516.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses328.72276.13276.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.442.9239.02
    Other Income6.0915.397.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5418.3247.01
    Interest14.6415.2316.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.893.0930.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax19.893.0930.08
    Tax4.282.5612.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.610.5317.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.610.5317.48
    Equity Share Capital27.5027.5027.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.680.196.36
    Diluted EPS5.680.196.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.680.196.36
    Diluted EPS5.680.196.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am