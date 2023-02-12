English
    Mangalam Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Mangalam Cement are:

    Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 380.37 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 96.25% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2022 down 31.17% from Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021.

    Mangalam Cement
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations429.20399.24380.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations429.20399.24380.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.9677.5066.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks20.34-17.47-11.94
    Power & Fuel----126.32
    Employees Cost28.3924.8127.37
    Depreciation18.4517.3416.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses276.13307.28125.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.92-10.2130.41
    Other Income15.399.106.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.32-1.1137.39
    Interest15.2318.6816.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.09-19.7921.29
    Exceptional Items---19.45--
    P/L Before Tax3.09-39.2421.29
    Tax2.56-12.137.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.53-27.1214.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.53-27.1214.09
    Equity Share Capital27.5027.5027.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-9.865.12
    Diluted EPS0.19-9.865.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.19-9.865.12
    Diluted EPS0.19-9.865.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
