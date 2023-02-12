Mangalam Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore, up 12.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 429.20 crore in December 2022 up 12.84% from Rs. 380.37 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 96.25% from Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.77 crore in December 2022 down 31.17% from Rs. 53.42 crore in December 2021.

Mangalam Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.12 in December 2021.

Mangalam Cement shares closed at 272.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -18.13% returns over the last 6 months and -27.93% over the last 12 months.