Manali Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 279.63 crore, up 308.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.63 crore in June 2021 up 308.62% from Rs. 68.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.10 crore in June 2021 up 6897.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.24 crore in June 2021 up 3191.5% from Rs. 3.41 crore in June 2020.

Manali Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2020.

Manali Petro shares closed at 100.50 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 121.85% returns over the last 6 months and 376.30% over the last 12 months.