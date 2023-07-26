English
    Man Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 362.62 crore, up 271.79% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Man Infraconstruction are:

    Net Sales at Rs 362.62 crore in June 2023 up 271.79% from Rs. 97.53 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.32 crore in June 2023 up 82.25% from Rs. 34.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.32 crore in June 2023 up 85.79% from Rs. 47.00 crore in June 2022.

    Man Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in June 2022.

    Man Infra shares closed at 120.85 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.97% returns over the last 6 months and 44.82% over the last 12 months.

    Man Infraconstruction
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations362.62356.1597.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations362.62356.1597.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials209.09265.9424.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.7010.017.19
    Depreciation1.641.961.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.3352.3530.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.8525.8933.97
    Other Income7.8314.3211.84
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.6840.2145.82
    Interest0.981.910.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax84.7138.3045.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax84.7138.3045.57
    Tax21.398.4810.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities63.3229.8234.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period63.3229.8234.74
    Equity Share Capital74.2574.2574.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.800.93
    Diluted EPS1.710.800.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.800.93
    Diluted EPS1.710.800.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

