    Mahindra and Mahindra Q1 PAT seen up 37.6% YoY to Rs. 1,605.6 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22,323.5 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    July 12, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 24) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra and Mahindra to report net profit at Rs. 1,605.6 crore up 37.6% year-on-year (down 25.6% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22,323.5 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 44.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2804 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

