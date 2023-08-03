Mahanagar Gas Q1 net profit doubles to Rs 368 crore

Sequentially, the net profit at Mahanagar Gas jumped by 37 percent as it stood at Rs 269 crore in the quarter ended March 31.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on August 3 reported a two-fold increase in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 on account of decline in domestic gas and LNG prices.

Consolidated net profit of the city gas distribution company stood at Rs 368.40 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 185 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing from Mahanagar Gas.

Sequentially, the net profit jumped by 37 percent as it stood at Rs 269 crore in the quarter ended March 31.

Revenue from operations marginally increased to Rs 1,690 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 1,593 crore in the same period last year. EBITDA of the company was Rs 560.22 crore in Q1FY24.

The company said that total gas sales volume for the quarter was 3.412 mmscmd (million metric standard cubic meter per day), which is slightly lower than 3.448 mmscmd in Q1FY23.

CNG sales volume of the company stood at 225.81 million standard cubic meter (scm), compared to 231.09 million scm in the same period last year.

Piped natural gas supplies to households stood at 45.10 million scm while industrial sales volume was 39.58 million scm in the quarter.

Shares of MGL closed at Rs 1,121.85 a piece on BSE, up 2.23 percent.