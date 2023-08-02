English
    Mah Seamless Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,222.94 crore, down 8.35% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maharashtra Seamless are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,222.94 crore in June 2023 down 8.35% from Rs. 1,334.37 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.55 crore in June 2023 up 34.8% from Rs. 153.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.34 crore in June 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 244.81 crore in June 2022.

    Mah Seamless EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.87 in June 2022.

    Mah Seamless shares closed at 493.50 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.35% returns over the last 6 months and 33.11% over the last 12 months.

    Maharashtra Seamless
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,222.941,632.861,334.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,222.941,632.861,334.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials795.511,120.24847.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.96-81.0428.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.6424.6220.72
    Depreciation34.4234.0434.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses183.83247.62211.36
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax209.50287.38191.68
    Other Income33.4227.2118.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax242.92314.59210.07
    Interest6.605.6910.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax236.32308.90199.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax236.32308.90199.34
    Tax20.98-71.7039.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities215.34380.60159.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period215.34380.60159.99
    Minority Interest-0.07-2.65-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-8.72-7.91-6.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates206.55370.04153.23
    Equity Share Capital67.0067.0033.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4127.6122.87
    Diluted EPS15.4127.6122.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4127.6122.87
    Diluted EPS15.4127.6122.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 10:33 am

