Mah Seamless Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,222.94 crore, down 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,222.94 crore in June 2023 down 8.35% from Rs. 1,334.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 206.55 crore in June 2023 up 34.8% from Rs. 153.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 277.34 crore in June 2023 up 13.29% from Rs. 244.81 crore in June 2022.

Mah Seamless EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 22.87 in June 2022.

Mah Seamless shares closed at 493.50 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.35% returns over the last 6 months and 33.11% over the last 12 months.