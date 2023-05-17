Madhucon Proj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 445.41 crore, up 30.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:
Net Sales at Rs 445.41 crore in March 2023 up 30.12% from Rs. 342.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.37 crore in March 2023 down 167.22% from Rs. 28.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 578.15 crore in March 2023 up 29007.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.
Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.14% returns over the last 6 months and -27.50% over the last 12 months.
|Madhucon Projects
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|445.41
|230.97
|342.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|445.41
|230.97
|342.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|369.89
|218.76
|258.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|9.86
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.93
|7.32
|10.02
|Depreciation
|661.59
|60.25
|35.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|216.88
|111.73
|138.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-810.89
|-167.10
|-109.95
|Other Income
|727.45
|124.73
|72.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.44
|-42.37
|-37.09
|Interest
|25.23
|7.19
|-12.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-108.67
|-49.56
|-24.75
|Exceptional Items
|-0.36
|0.26
|9.82
|P/L Before Tax
|-109.03
|-49.30
|-14.93
|Tax
|-12.24
|0.30
|14.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-96.79
|-49.60
|-28.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-96.79
|-49.60
|-28.95
|Minority Interest
|19.42
|6.70
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-77.37
|-42.90
|-28.95
|Equity Share Capital
|7.38
|7.38
|7.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.48
|-5.81
|-9.44
|Diluted EPS
|-10.48
|-5.81
|-9.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-10.48
|-5.81
|-9.44
|Diluted EPS
|-10.48
|-5.81
|-9.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited