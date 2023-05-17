Madhucon Proj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 445.41 crore, up 30.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 445.41 crore in March 2023 up 30.12% from Rs. 342.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.37 crore in March 2023 down 167.22% from Rs. 28.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 578.15 crore in March 2023 up 29007.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.14% returns over the last 6 months and -27.50% over the last 12 months.