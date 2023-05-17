English
    Madhucon Proj Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 445.41 crore, up 30.12% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Madhucon Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 445.41 crore in March 2023 up 30.12% from Rs. 342.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 77.37 crore in March 2023 down 167.22% from Rs. 28.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 578.15 crore in March 2023 up 29007.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

    Madhucon Proj shares closed at 4.35 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.14% returns over the last 6 months and -27.50% over the last 12 months.

    Madhucon Projects
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations445.41230.97342.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations445.41230.97342.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials369.89218.76258.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----9.86
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.937.3210.02
    Depreciation661.5960.2535.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses216.88111.73138.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-810.89-167.10-109.95
    Other Income727.45124.7372.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.44-42.37-37.09
    Interest25.237.19-12.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-108.67-49.56-24.75
    Exceptional Items-0.360.269.82
    P/L Before Tax-109.03-49.30-14.93
    Tax-12.240.3014.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-96.79-49.60-28.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-96.79-49.60-28.95
    Minority Interest19.426.70--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-77.37-42.90-28.95
    Equity Share Capital7.387.387.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.48-5.81-9.44
    Diluted EPS-10.48-5.81-9.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-10.48-5.81-9.44
    Diluted EPS-10.48-5.81-9.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
