Ludlow Jute Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.59 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 149.59 crore in September 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 157.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2022 down 73.73% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in September 2022 down 46.36% from Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2021.

Ludlow Jute EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in September 2021.

Ludlow Jute shares closed at 88.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -4.00% over the last 12 months.