    Ludlow Jute Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 149.59 crore, down 4.85% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ludlow Jute & Specialities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 149.59 crore in September 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 157.22 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2022 down 73.73% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.93 crore in September 2022 down 46.36% from Rs. 12.92 crore in September 2021.

    Ludlow Jute EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 7.47 in September 2021.

    Ludlow Jute shares closed at 88.85 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 8.49% returns over the last 6 months and -4.00% over the last 12 months.

    Ludlow Jute & Specialities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations149.59127.98157.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations149.59127.98157.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials87.0688.7297.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.20-10.81-0.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.5424.3423.55
    Depreciation2.112.042.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.5724.0323.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.11-0.3410.83
    Other Income0.710.330.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.82-0.0110.87
    Interest2.041.781.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.78-1.799.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.78-1.799.60
    Tax0.66-0.451.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.12-1.348.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.12-1.348.07
    Equity Share Capital10.8010.8010.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-1.257.47
    Diluted EPS0.20-1.257.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.20-1.257.47
    Diluted EPS0.20-1.257.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
