172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|lt-q2-preview-adjusted-profit-expected-to-fall-40-50-yoy-6025951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Q2 preview: Adjusted profit expected to fall 40-50% YoY

The brokerage sees reported profit growth at 373 percent YoY because it assumed electrical and automation unit sale proceeds of Rs 9,400 crore (post tax) to be booked as extraordinary income during the quarter.

Moneycontrol News
L&T
L&T
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Engineering and infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro is expected to report weak earnings for the quarter ended September 2020 amid gradual normalisation in activities and pick up in execution after easing lockdown pressure.

Adjusted profit is expected to fall 40-50 percent YoY (partly due to higher depreciation and interest cost) and reported profit may see significant jump in growth due to exceptional gains, while revenue may see single-digit decline YoY, though sequentially, numbers may look very strong due to low base in Q2FY21.

"We expect 14 percent decline in core EPC revenues in Q2FY21 for continuing operations on gradual normalisation of construction and labour availability. Order inflow has remained strong for the company in 1HFY21 and we expect execution to ramp up further in coming quarters on easing supply chain issues and labour availability," said Kotak Institutional Equities which expects 7.5 percent decline in revenue and 37 percent YoY fall in adjusted profit.

Close

The brokerage sees reported profit growth at 373 percent YoY because it assumed electrical and automation unit sale proceeds of Rs 9,400 crore (post tax) to be booked as extraordinary income during the quarter.

related news

During Q2FY21, L&T announced order inflows in the range of Rs 8,500-20,000 crore (as on date, ex-services segment) across construction, water effluent, heavy civil infrastructure and defence segments, ICICI Direct said.

"We expect reasonable execution pick-up sequentially as workers are gradually returning across sites reaching around 80-90 percent of pre-COVID levels during the quarter," the brokerage added.

At operating level, EBITDA decline is expected in the range of 20-30 percent and margin contraction around 100 bps YoY, but sequentially the same may grow sharply on operating leverage benefits and cost-rationalization measures.

Ramp-up in execution trend, outlook for second half of FY21 and working capital management will key things to watch out for.
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 08:56 am

tags #Larsen & Toubro #Result Poll

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.