Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore, down 61.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore in March 2020 down 61.92% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2020 up 51.58% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2020 down 45.33% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.

Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 54.95 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.39% returns over the last 6 months and -32.58% over the last 12 months.