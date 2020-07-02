Lovable Lingeri Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore, down 61.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lovable Lingerie are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.58 crore in March 2020 down 61.92% from Rs. 27.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.25 crore in March 2020 up 51.58% from Rs. 6.71 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.11 crore in March 2020 down 45.33% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.
Lovable Lingeri shares closed at 54.95 on July 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.39% returns over the last 6 months and -32.58% over the last 12 months.
|Lovable Lingerie
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.58
|40.11
|27.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.58
|40.11
|27.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.65
|9.23
|19.60
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.01
|10.99
|12.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.04
|-0.26
|-14.90
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.17
|6.69
|4.86
|Depreciation
|0.46
|0.43
|0.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|4.90
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.76
|10.17
|3.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.42
|2.85
|-4.00
|Other Income
|0.85
|-0.13
|1.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.57
|2.72
|-2.67
|Interest
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.60
|2.72
|-2.74
|Exceptional Items
|-1.51
|--
|-4.16
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.11
|2.72
|-6.90
|Tax
|-1.86
|1.35
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.25
|1.38
|-6.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.25
|1.38
|-6.71
|Equity Share Capital
|14.80
|14.80
|14.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|0.93
|-4.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|0.93
|-4.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.20
|0.93
|-4.53
|Diluted EPS
|-2.20
|0.93
|-4.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:55 am