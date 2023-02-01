English
    Earnings

    Lotus Chocolate Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore, down 40.81% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lotus Chocolate Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.27 crore in December 2022 down 40.81% from Rs. 22.42 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in December 2022 down 147.68% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 140.83% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2021.

    Lotus Chocolate Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.2714.6422.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.2714.6422.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.1811.6017.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.151.45-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.770.660.58
    Depreciation0.040.040.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.261.372.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.82-0.461.58
    Other Income0.100.010.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.73-0.461.63
    Interest0.050.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.78-0.541.53
    Exceptional Items0.050.05--
    P/L Before Tax-0.73-0.491.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.73-0.491.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.73-0.491.53
    Equity Share Capital12.8412.8412.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.381.19
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.381.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.57-0.381.19
    Diluted EPS-0.57-0.381.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited