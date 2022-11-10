English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Market Sinks As Crypto Chill Hits Equities
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Lokesh Machines Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore, up 22.37% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Lokesh Machines are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.33 crore in September 2022 up 22.37% from Rs. 49.30 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2022 up 48.9% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.50 crore in September 2022 up 16.44% from Rs. 7.30 crore in September 2021.

    Lokesh Machines EPS has increased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2021.

    Close

    Lokesh Machines shares closed at 115.30 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 45.86% returns over the last 6 months and 119.62% over the last 12 months.

    Lokesh Machines
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.3350.0449.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.3350.0449.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.3829.9626.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.66-4.020.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2510.479.01
    Depreciation2.192.192.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.007.796.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.183.664.92
    Other Income0.130.210.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.313.875.10
    Interest2.872.862.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.441.012.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.441.012.23
    Tax1.050.280.62
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.390.721.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.390.721.60
    Equity Share Capital17.9017.9017.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.330.400.90
    Diluted EPS1.330.400.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.330.400.90
    Diluted EPS1.330.400.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Lokesh Machines #Machine Tools #Results
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:20 pm